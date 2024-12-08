Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. Disses Browns WR Jerry Jeudy
The AFC North rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns always promises to be contentious, so it's no surprise that tempers flared in the second and final matchup of the season between the two teams on Sunday afternoon.
After the Steelers put the finishing touches on a 27-14 victory, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy got into a bit of a postgame tussle after lining up across from one another throughout the contest.
"That's the thing, I wasn't even trying to have the scuffle with him, but I already don't like those guys and they don't like us, so at the end of the day it is what it is," Porter Jr. said. "We're playing football though, and I'm just happy that we got the team win. At the end of the day, they lost and we won, so I'm happy."
A week after posting a career day on Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos with nine receptions for 235 yards and a touchdown, Pittsburgh and Porter Jr. limited Jeudy to five catches for 64 yards and a score.
The second-year corner out of Penn State told reporters that he felt like he got the best of the Broncos' pass-catcher in Week 14.
"There was a lot of back-and-forth," Porter Jr. said. "I feel like I got under his skin ... it was a quiet day for him in my opinion."
After being called for six penalties during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, Porter Jr. was responsible for just a single infraction versus the Browns. Additionally, Pittsburgh's defense forced three turnovers and limited Cleveland to 300 yards of total offense.
With their win, the Steelers avoided being swept by the Browns for the first time since 1988. They will now enter Week 15 with a 10-3 record and a two-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the division.
