Steelers Get Revenge in Blowout Over Browns
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns 27-14 to conclude a four-game stretch against divisional opponents. The Steelers guarantee their sixth ten-plus-win season in the last decade and remain in first place in the AFC North.
Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 158 yards on 57.69 completions and 2 touchdowns. Steelers running back Jaylen Warren rushed for 47 yards on nine carries and caught two passes for 25 yards. Running back Najee Harris rushed for 53 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown.
The Steelers offense answered quickly who would temporarily replace George Pickens. Wilson scrambled to his left on third-and-three and looked deep for wide receiver Mike William. Wilson's pass landed out of bounds, but any targets for Williams are a positive sign, considering his lack of them in recent weeks. Steelers punter Corliss Waitman punted 60 yards and pinned the Browns at their 17-yard line.
The Steelers' defense let the Browns get too much in their recent matchup. On their first defensive stand and with all their starting linebackers back, the Steelers' defense locked up the Browns. On the first snap, T.J. Watt exploded into the backfield and sacked running back Nick Chubb for a loss of five yards. Then, Alex Highsmith pressured Browns quarterback Jameis Winston into an incompletion. On third-and-15, Highsmith sacked Winston and forced a short punt.
After gaining 27 yards via a punt and forcing a punt, the Steelers' offense didn't need much. Harris cut across the field for a 20-yard run on the first play of the series. But the Steelers' red zone offense has struggled in recent weeks. On third-and-one at the Browns' seven-yard line, the offense snapped the ball in an illegal formation, backing up five yards. Wilson threw the next snap's pass into a lineman's shoulder pad, and the Steelers had to settle for a 30-yard field goal from Chris Boswell. Steeles led 3-0 with 9:32 in the first quarter.
The Browns answered. Winston found wide receiver Elijah Moore for a 20-yard gain highlighting an effortless push to the Steelers' 35-yard line. On third-and-nine, their first third down of the drive, Winston scrambled and found wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for a 35-yard touchdown--the longest touchdown the Steelers' defense had given up all season.
The Steelers looked like those of old through the first three drives. If they wanted to win special teams and defense needed to step up. The offense couldn't muster a first down and punted after an intentional grounding penalty.
Making matters worse for the home team, Highsmith was flagged for roughing the passer on a third-and-six pass short of the sticks. The Browns didn't snap the ball in time on their next third down try and a check down over the middle of the field wasn't enough for a first down. However, the Browns punted and pinned the Steelers at their 10-yard line. The punt was a minor setback as the Browns defense forced another three-and-out. That third down stop included sticky coverage on Steelers' wide receiver Scotty Miller down the field.
Each team traded three-and-out punts. On the first play of the Browns' next series, Steelers' defensive tackle Keeanu Benton made an incredible play. Benton had open grass between him and Winston. Rather than pressuring Winston, Benton bailed into coverage, read Winston's eyes, and picked off Winston's pass.
With the momentum and great field position, the Steelers offense had to show some life. A punt or long field goal try was likely if Browns' defensive back Greg Newsome II didn't hold Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III. The bail-out flag set up a one-yard touchdown run from Harris. The Steelers led 10-7 with 11:00 in the first half.
Since the touchdown to Jeudy, Winston wasn't on his A-game. The Browns suffered another three-and-out that included a terrible overthrow on third down.
The Steelers converted on three straight third downs to get into Boswell's field goal range. But the highlight of the drive was Warren. Warren accounted for 39 of 45 yards on the drive that ended with a 54-yard Boswell field goal. A touchdown might have been possible, but Williams was flagged for offensive pass interference on a 26-yard catch. The Steelers led 13-7 with 4:21 in the first half.
The Browns looked to cut into the deficit or take the halftime lead. On third-and-12 with time winding down, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin took a timeout to preserve time for his offense. But the defense couldn't get a stop, and the Browns had extra time to score. In the red zone, Winston targeted tight end David Njoku, but Steelers safety DeShon Elliott played perfect defense and broke up the pass. Then, the Browns missed a 38-yard field goal.
The Steelers led 13-7 at the half.
The Browns got the ball out of the half and running back Jerome Ford returned the kickoff 56 yards. On the first play of the half, Steelers defensive back Joey Porter Jr. was flagged for unnecessary roughness and gave the Browns another 15 yards. On third-and-four, Winston looked to the front pylon of the end zone for wide receiver Michael Woods II, but Woods II was flagged for offensive pass interference, killing the drive. Making matters worse, the Browns missed a 43-yard field goal, bookending the half with two misses.
Had the Browns made those two field goals, this game would be tied. But kicking in Acrisure Stadium is hard, making Boswell's season more impressive. Wilson looked much more comfortable for the first drive of the second half. On third-and-10, Wilson scrambled and found tight end Pat Freiermuth open over the middle of the field for a 20-yard completion. Then, the Steelers just needed to feed Warren. Warren caught a pass and rushed up the middle for a pair of 14-yard gains. Warren set up Wilson to throw a 10-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Van Jefferson. Steelers 20-7 with 8:37 in the third quarter.
Just short of marching into Steelers' territory, the Browns faced fourth-and-one. Considering the Browns' fourth-down success against the Steelers when they played two weeks ago, the decision was easy. The Browns kept their offense on the field. The handoff went to Ford but Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts exploded into the backfield and wrapped up Ford.
Deep shots on third down is a common theme for the Steelers. On third-and-six Wilson looked to Williams one-on-one, who made a one-handed grab spinning to the ground for 22 yards. Two plays later, Wilson found Freiermuth streaking up the seam for a 20-yard touchdown. Steelers led 27-7.
Trailing three scores, the Browns felt the heat. Chubb broke free for a 19-yard gain and Winston dove through a pile for a fourth-and-one conversion highlighting a drive into the red zone. But the Browns couldn't put it all together. On third-and-one at the 16-yard line, the Browns were flagged for a false start. Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward sacked Winston for the second time on the next play, and the Browns were flagged for unnecessary roughness defending their quarterback. The Browns had to punt, an unthinkable outcome two plays earlier.
Staying alive, the Browns' defense forced a three-and-out and a Steelers punt deep in their territory. Then, Waitman flipped the field with a booming 55-yard punt to tee up Renegade.
Immediately, the Browns were flagged for taunting and a false start penalty pushed the Browns back to their 16-yard line. But the visitors overcame it. The Browns converted on a fourth-and-three pass to Njoku, a fourth-and-six pass to Moore and capped a 14-play drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Njoku. The Steelers led 27-14.
Although the clock was winding down, the game wasn't over yet. On third-and-seven, Wilson continued the theme of looking deep and found Miller for a miraculous 21-yard catch. All they had to do was keep running the ball and running out the clock. But two plays later, running back Cordarrelle Patterson fumbled and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett jumped on it.
The Browns had a new life. The Browns needed to play with haste but could've run a normal offense. Instead, Winston looked deep and threw an interception to Steelers defensive back James Pierre.
Garrett finally got home and sacked Wilson on third-and-14, forcing a punt. But Browns' punt returner Kadarius Toney, who was flagged for taunting earlier in the half, muffed the punt and Steelers wide receiver Ben Skowronek recovered the fumble. Harris ran the ball for a first down allowing the offense to get into victory formation.
The Steelers continue their streak of dominance against the Browns at home. Head coach Mike Tomlin has still never lost to the division rival on his home field.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!