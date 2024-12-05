Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. Owns Up to Costly Mistakes
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had one of their more eventful wins this season in their win against the Cincinnati Bengals, but not all was positive from the game.
One of the glaring issues were flags, as wideout George Pickens and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. seemed to draw a flag any time they were near the ball.
Porter had five penalties called on him, and while they didn't change the final outcome of the game, they were concering for a player of his caliber.
Now, Porter and the Steelers will have to take on a Browns team that nearly won on Monday Night Football, with quarterback Jameis Winston's 3 interceptions proving to be too costly. Also worthing a mention is that this Browns team handed the Steelers their first divisional loss on the season two weeks ago.
Jerry Jeudy, who Porter will be assigned to, had a career game with 9 receptions, 235 yards and a 93-yard receiving touchdown.
When asked during a locker room availability about how he feels about his play, Porter gave his honest assessment.
“I still feel confident in how I’m playing,” Porter said. “I watch the tape. There aren’t guys really beating me that’s getting a lot of separation. It’s just calls I need to work on myself and know I need to get better. At the end of the day, I’m trying to be great.I know to do that I got to clean up the stuff I’ve been doing. I face it head on and keep working.
A mature take from a second year player is refreshing after years of constant issues from the Steelers secondary. The Steelers seem to be in a great position to finish out the regular season and be a force in the playoffs, but each remaining game is quite important on their journey. Porter versus Jeudy will be a good benchmark for the remaining of the season for the Steelers defense.
