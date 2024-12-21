Ravens Add Two Former Steelers Players Before Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Baltimore Ravens will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16, and after waiving their former wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, the team has also added two former members of the black and gold from their practice squad.
The Ravens waited all week to release Johnson, waiving him just in time to not be claimed before after they take on the Steelers. In his place, they elevated Anthony Miller, who spent the entire 2021 season in Pittsburgh.
The former second-round pick for the Chicago Bears will play his first game in three years, replacing Johnson and Nelson Agholor, who was ruled out with a concussion. He'll join Zay Flower, Devontez Walker, Tylan Wallace and Rashod Bateman, who's questionable with a foot injury.
Miller has also spent time with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, and San Francisco 49ers.
Baltimore wasn't done there, though. The team also called up cornerback Desmond King from their practice squad. The nickelback and punt returner will play his second game with the Ravens this season, recording two tackles and 22 punt return yards in his debut.
King spent part of the 2023 season with the Steelers, playing in three games. A physical corner, the long-time Houston Texan and former fifth-round pick has 107 games of exeprience under his belt at the NFL level.
The Week 16 showdown could decide the outcome of the AFC North, as the Steelers clinch the division crown with a win over the Ravens. If Baltimore pulls off the victory, tying the season series, Pittsburgh will need to win out their last two games to remain the champions of the North in 2024.
