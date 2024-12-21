Steelers Playoff Scenarios Are Wide Open
PITTSBURGH -- Following the Los Angeles Chargers Week 16 win over the Denver Broncos, the AFC playoff race is anyone and everyone's game. As for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they can secure their fait and lock in the AFC North crown with a win over the Baltimore Ravens. But with a loss, things are wide open to where they can seed.
Heading into their matchup in Baltimore, the Steelers can still find themselves with literally all seeds in the AFC. That's first to last. With three wins to finish off the year, and a lot of help from the rest of the division, there's still a chance to claim homefield advantage. With three losses and things going the exact opposite of their way, they could find themselves as the bottom seed in the postseason.
The Steelers will go from Baltimore to Pittsburgh, hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day. From there, they host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 to finish off the regular season.
Kansas City will take on the Houston Texans with an opportunity to eliminate homefield advantage for the Steelers. With a win, they can only get to three losses on the year, leaving them one better than Pittsburgh, if the Steelers were to win out.
With Buffalo only being one game ahead of the Steelers, Pittsburgh will need to outpace them during these last three games to get an advantage for the No. 2 seed, if given the opportunity.
As for going backward, the Steelers can beat the Ravens and clinch the AFC North title. If they do not beat the Ravens in Week 16, they still have an opportunity to win the AFC North, but will need to win out or have some help from other teams.
If the Steelers were to lose their final three games and the Ravens their final two, the Steelers would still remain the top team in the division. However, with the Texans playing Baltimore in that stretch, and a win for Houston would give them the opportunity to move into the third seed, bumping Pittsburgh to the fourth.
Currently the AFC North seeding stands:
1. Kansas City Chiefs 13-1
2. Buffalo Bill 11-3
3. Pittsburgh Steelers 10-4
4. Houston Texans 9-5
5. Baltimore Ravens 9-5
6. Los Angeles Chargers 9-6
7. Denver Broncos 9-6
The Steelers' most-likely scenario is finishing the third seed, but that'll have to come with a win over the Ravens. If not, they could be looking at a wildcard spot, which would likely put them as the fifth-seed, facing the Texans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
