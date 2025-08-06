Steelers TE Hit With Knee Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been hit with several injuries during training camp, including a few to starters on both sides of the ball. And in their latest practice, as they began the third week of camp, tight end Jonnu Smith left early.
Smith is dealing with knee soreness, according to head coach Mike Tomlin. It's unknown how long the injury will keep him sidelined, but the team will continue to evaluate the situation and monitor any issues he's dealing with. For now, it's not believed to be anything significant, but could leave the offense without one of the top pass-catchers throughout the preseason.
After the injury, Smith was able to walk off to the sideline and then down to the golf carts from the field. At no point was he seen limping as he left.
Smith is listed as the starter with Pat Freiermuth at one of the two tight end spots, with Darnell Washington listed as the other starter. The former Miami Dolphins Pro Bowler had his best season in 2024 and now rejoins his former head coach and offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith.
The Steelers were pursuing Smith before the 2025 NFL Draft before eventually landing him and Jalen Ramsey in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick and a fifth-round pick. He now works under Smith, who has coached him for all but one of his NFL seasons.
Without Smith, the Steelers will lean on Freiermuth and Washington as their starters. In their preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, both players will likely take the field with the first-team, but probably won't spend much time playing.
Who will get plenty of reps will likely be Connor Heyward, DJ Thomas-Jones and J.J. Galbreath. Heyward is likely a lock to make the 53-man roster, but will be the fourth tight end on the dept chart. Thomas-Jones and Galbreath have had impressive moments at training camp, though, and are fighting to prove themselves worthy of keeping around this season.
The Steelers will hold two more practices before traveling to Jacksonville. Chances are, Smith, wide receiver Calvin Austin and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, who are all starters dealing with injuries, will not see much, if any, playing time before then.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!