Steelers QB, Five Others Injured to Start Ravens Week
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report of the week as they prepare for an opportunity to clinch the AFC North against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.
Quarterback Justin Fields (abdominal), safety DeShon Elliott (hamstring), cornerback Donte Jackson (back), wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) and outside linebacker T.J. Watt (ankle) all did not participate while defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (groin) was limited.
Fields only took one snap versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 after taking a late hit on a eight-yard run from safety Reed Blankenship, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness.
The 25-year-old has remained involved in the Steelers' offense since Russell Wilson returned as the starting quarterback in Week 7, though his injury may temporarily shelf those plans. If Fields doesn't dress on game day, Kyle Allen would take over as the backup.
Watt sustained his injury in the fourth quarter versus the Eagles. X-rays on his ankle came back negative, however, and head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Monday that he was optimistic about the star pass rusher's prospects to suit up against Baltimore.
The 30-year-old tied a season-high with two sacks in a single contest against Philadelphia and now has 11.5 on the year, tied for the third-most in the league.
Pickens, despite being listed as a non-participant, was seen taking part in drills on Tuesday afternoon and does appear to be advancing towards a return to the field.
He has now missed the first two games of his NFL career in consecutive weeks, and Pittsburgh's offense has faltered as a result. Pickens' 55 receptions and 850 yards lead the team, so having him in the mix makes all the difference in the world.
Elliott was sidelined against the Eagles after sustaining his injury in a Week 14 meeting with the Cleveland Browns. Jackson also initially went down with his injury in that game, though he started against Philadelphia before later being pulled.
