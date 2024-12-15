Steelers QB Suffers Abdominal Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that quarterback Justin Fields suffered an abdominal injury in Week 15 as the team battled the Philadelphia Eagles.
His only snap of the contest occurred in the second quarter as he ran for eight yards on a 1st-and-10 down to Philadelphia's 45-yard line.
Eagles safety Reed Blankenship was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play, which advanced the ball 15 yards and could potentially explain the origin of Fields' injury.
Russell Wilson remains the starting quarterback while Kyle Allen, who is inactive as Pittsburgh's emergency No. 3 option at the position, becomes the de-facto backup while the team awaits further news on the extent of Fields' status.
The 25-year-old joined the Steelers back in March via trade from the Chicago Bears. He started the first six contests of the year while Wilson worked through a calf injury and led them to a 4-2 record.
Fields has remained somewhat involved within Pittsburgh's game plan after Wilson's return, logging a total of 13 snaps since Week 11.
He previously suffered a hamstring injury ahead of the Steelers' Week 8 game against the New York Giants, which resulted in him being ruled out, though he returned in Week 10 versus the Washington Commanders following a Week 9 bye.
