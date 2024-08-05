Steelers' Justin Fields Surprising Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have gotten to know Justin Fields much more than they anticipated during the opening two weeks of training camp. With Russell Wilson sidelined with a calf injury, Fields has taken over as the team's starter, and has impressed through most of his time on the field.
Coming into Saint Vincent College, the Steelers and their fanbase seemed to know a little bit about Fields. They understood he was in a tough situation with the Chicago Bears, and that maybe he still had first-round potential. They also knew he was one of, if not the, most athletic quarterback in the NFL.
But how athletic he actually is has surprised everyone. Including head coach Mike Tomlin.
Joining Rhett Lewis and Marc Ross on Training Camp Live, Tomlin opened up about how Fields has surprised him in a number of ways, including how versatile he is as an athlete.
"I love his professionalism, his consistent approach to work, he’s got an even-keel demeanor that’s good for leadership," Tomlin said. "And I’ve been surprised by his athleticism to be quite honest with you. I’ve seen video, obviously, but to see it up close and personal every day, he’s a special athlete, man. He can do a lot."
While Fields has taken most of the first-team reps during training camp, the Steelers are still expected to name Wilson the starter for Week 1. But there's been no denying Fields's ability to light up the field, especially on the ground. With numerous long runs and some impressive moves to avoid defenders, Pittsburgh could have something special in terms of a running quarterback on their hands.
The competition for the QB1 spot seems to be becoming a bit more real over the last few days, but don't jump the gun on the Steelers' optimism about Fields just yet. Even if he's impressing Tomlin, the team had a plan coming into training camp, and they're going to try and stick to it by the time they leave Saint Vincent College.
But even if Wilson is the starter, it's going to be hard to keep Fields on the sideline all season and not utilize his ability to run.
