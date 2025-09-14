Steelers DT Injured Early Against Seahawks
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to establish a strong defensive presence, and that task has become even more difficult after such a disappointing Week 1 performance. Their start in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks wasn’t much better, as they allowed the Seahawks to march down the field and score their first opening drive touchdown in 22 games.
The Steelers also managed to lose one of their rotational piece during the opening series. Veteran defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk, who was taken on increased reps to begin the season, suffered an apparent ankle injury. According Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauren, Loudermilk is questionable to return to the game.
“Steelers DT Isaiahh Loudermilk is questionable to return to today’s game with an ankle injury,” he shared via his X account.
Without Loudermilk, the defensive lineman rotation changes up a bit. The team was already moving forward with more of rookie Yahya Black. The team’s fifth-round pick in the most recent draft is a massive player and quickly established himself as an impact player at the NFL level. Especially with the defense’s struggles against the run in Week 1, Black’s number was set to be called even more in Week 2.
Behind Black are more rotational help in Daniel Ekuale and Logan Lee. Ekuale has starting experience during his NFL career, and he’s also moved around the defensive line in practice since joining the Steelers. Lee was a 2024 draft pick of the organization, playing in just his second NFL contest.
With the injury to Loudermilk, it’s the second one to hit the defensive line position room. First-round draft pick Derrick Harmon suffered an MCL sprain in the final preseason game, forcing him out of each of the first two regular season games. He’s expected to return in the next few weeks, but in the meantime there is even more pressure on the short-handed group.
The 27-year-old Loudermilk has played his entire NFL career in Pittsburgh. The Steelers drafted him in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of the Universtiy of Wisconsin. He’s played in at least 11 games in each of his four full NFL seasons. He’s appeared in 59 total games in his career, including six starts spread across his five campaigns. That includes the season opener against the New York Jets, as he stepped in for the injured Harmon to open the year.
