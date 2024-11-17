Steelers DT Suffers Leg Injury vs. Ravens
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense got hit with a concerning injury in Week 11 as they watched defensive tackle Keeanu Benton come off the field with a leg injury during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens.
Benton stayed down on the field following a screen pass from Lamar Jackson to Derrick Henry. Holding his left knee, Benton was looked at by trainers on the field before being helped to the sideline and eventually the medical tent.
At the time of his injury, Benton had three tackles against the Ravens.
Without Benton, the Steelers defense is down a starting defensive lineman. They'll replace him with Isaiahh Loudermilk, while Dean Lowry can also slide inside to play nose tackle. Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi are also eligable to rotate inward if needed.
The second-year defender has been a key piece to the Steelers defense since being drafted in the second round last offseason. Pittsburgh will hope he returns to action without much missed time, as they are already without starting linebacker Alex Highsmith due to an ankle injury.
This is developing story. Steelers On SI will continue to provide updates to Benton's injury as more information becomes available.
