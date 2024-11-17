Steelers Add Fuel to Fire in Revenge Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are embracing both the AFC North rivalry and a revenge game in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens. With the division lead on the line, the team is adding extra fuel to fire to ensure their players are playing with a bigger edge.
Speaking with Bob Labriola of Steelers.com, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed he is embrassing the revenge game for inside linebacker Patrick Queen. And when the Steelers go out for the coin toss, he's sending the veteran defender out with the rest of the captains to get the fire going early.
"I'm going to send him out for the coin toss, if that gives you any indication," Tomlin said on embracing the revenge aspect. "Motivation is good. We're human, and everyone wants to feel wanted. And so I'd imagine it's not only a motivation this week, but it's probably been a motivation for him every week. Particularly those that you do business with, that you work shoulder to shoulder with every day, you want to be appreciated. And obviously they chose to move in a different direction. And if you're right minded and grown and mature about it, you utilize that as good fuel, as motivation and focus, and that's what I've discovered about PQ since he's been here. He's taken what seemingly is a negative and he's made it a positive in that it's been really motivating for him day to day to be the best that he can be and have a good relationship with us."
Queen is coming off his best game as a Steeler, recording seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass deflection.
This week, he opened up about how this week adds extra motivation, and how he still has it in his mind that the Ravens didn't want him to return.
"I wasn't wanted back," Queen said. "I didn't get an offer back. It's definitely kind of upsetting, being there for four years, the bond that you grow with your teammates. At the end of the day, the first few months, you definitely go through those feelings. Now, after playing games, you just go by, you just want to win games. You want to win with your teammates, your new teammates. You want to bond with those guys. Everything you do is for the organization that you're in now. Like I said, I will have feelings obviously, anyone in my position would this week. Just take it one day at a time and whatever happens, happens."
Queen was the Ravens first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and started 67 of his 67 games in Baltimore. This offseason, they chose to let him walk, even after an All-Pro selection in 2023. Now, he gets his first shot at redemption with his new team, and the Ravens' biggest rivals, the Steelers.
