Steelers Lose TE for Ravens Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers have set running back Jonathan Ward, offensive guard Max Scharping, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle), tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee/NIR - Resting Vet) and quarterback Kyle Allen as their inactives for a Week 11 battle with the Baltimore Ravens.
Pruitt was initially listed as doubtful after not practicing throughout the week. He played 34 snaps versus the Washington Commanders last Sunday, though he's been plagued by knee injuries since going down against the Denver Broncos in Week 2.
The Steelers signed Ward to their 53-man roster on Saturday out of an abundance of caution given Jaylen Warren's back injury, which earned him a questionable game designation after not practicing on Thursday and being limited on Friday.
Warren is up and ready to go versus the Ravens, however, so Ward will remain on the sideline on Sunday. He has appeared in four contests for Pittsburgh this season, logging 10 offensive snaps in addition to 59 on special teams.
Allen will handle emergency No. 3 quarterback duties once again while Russell Wilson earns a fourth-straight start and Justin Fields operates as his primary backup.
Head coach Mike Tomlin quickly ruled Highsmith out for the entirety of the week during his press conference on Tuesday, so his status isn't a surprise.
He sustained his injury late in the fourth quarter against the Commanders, and is expected to miss several weeks while on the mend. A trip to the reserve/injured list likely isn't in the cards, though his absence is still devastating nonetheless.
Fellow outside linebacker Nick Herbig is back for the first time since Week 5 after dealing with a hamstring injury, however, so the Steelers should have no issue generating pressure off the edge against Baltimore.
Scharping has only seen the field for one snap as a Steeler, and there isn't much of a lane towards playing time for him as of now.
