Steelers RB Takes George Pickens Old Number
New Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell is switching his number in wake of the team's decision to trade away George Pickens.
As reported by Steelers.com's Dale Lolley, Gainwell will now don No. 14 during his first campaign with the Steelers after initially choosing No. 21 earlier in the offseason.
The 26-year-old wore No. 14 throughout his entire four-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, and will now use it again since Pickens vacated it upon joining the Dallas Cowboys earlier this month.
Gainwell, who is expected to enter the season as Pittsburgh's No. 3 running back behind Jaylen Warren and rookie third-round pick Kaleb Johnson, won the Super Bowl with Philadelphia last year while logging 406 yards from scrimmage and 456 yards as a kick returner.
For his career up to this point, he's posted 1,185 rushing yards, 721 receiving yards and a total of 13 touchdowns.
Pickens, on the other hand, will now suit up for the Eagles' NFC East rivals in Dallas and look to set himself up for a huge payday next offseason as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.
The 24-year-old recorded 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns on 174 receptions over his three seasons with the Steelers, who acquired a 2026 third-round pick and 2027 fifth-rounder from the Cowboys for Pickens.
