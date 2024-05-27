Former Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Praises New Team
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is impressing early with the Philadelphia Eagles. So far, he's been tabbed a better performer at OTAs than Jalen Hurts, and he himself is feeling how well the offense is clicking with his new team.
Speaking to the media in Philadelphia, Pickett mentioned how great the transition has been and how impressive the coaching staff and the quarterback room are.
"It’s been great," Pickett said. "Obviously, Jalen’s an incredibly talented player. He’s played in a similar system, and we’re kinda all learning this new one together. So the communication back and forth in the quarterback room has been awesome with the quarterbacks coaching us and Kellen (Moore). I couldn’t ask for a better room, better staff to be working with. Obviously, the talent around this team is pretty special, so it’s a great group to be in."
During his time in Pittsburgh, Pickett worked with Matt Canada as the offensive coordinator and Mike Sullivan as his quarterbacks coach. The other quarterbacks in the room with Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky. The only person left of the group in the Steelers building is Sullivan, who has been moved to offensive assistant after the team hired a new QB coach in Tom Arth.
Pickett will work as the backup to Hurts this season but has put himself in position early to be on the monitor of teams around the league. While a return to Pittsburgh is likely out of the question, his continued growth could land him with another opportunity to start somewhere soon.
