Former Steelers QB Surprising Eagles at Training Camp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting for Russell Wilson to make his training camp debut, and instead are working with a group of Justin Fields, Kyle Allen and John Rhys Plumlee. While Fields has had a few viral moments during the opening week, reviews have been back and forth on how impressive he's been.
Meanwhile, an old friend is making noise across the state. Kenny Pickett, now with the Philadelphia Eagles after being traded during the offseason, is impressing early at training camp. According to ESPN's Tim McManus, the former first-round pick had the throw of the day for the Eagles, and his arm has been a pleasant surprise for the team.
"The throw of the day, though, belonged to Kenny Pickett," McManus wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "He threw a dime down the left sideline that somehow dropped over Quinyon Mitchell, who was tight in coverage, and into the arms of Britain Covey.
"Pickett has been pretty solid. He has a bigger arm than I was anticipating."
Pickett impressed during OTAs and minicamp as well, turning heads of those in attendance for his work throwing the football.
"The backup quarterback looked sharp, sharper than Jalen Hurts, to be honest. Hurts was on the money on his first two seven-on-seven throws, hitting A.J. Brown on a quick inside slant then following up with a nice sideline throw about 15 yards downfield. Pickett, though, was consistently on target. The Eagles can win games with him if something happens to Hurts," Eagles OnSI write Ed Kracz wrote.
Pickett isn't going to earn the starting job in Philadelphia, but he could be making a case for himself for those teams across the league who decide they need a quarterback. The Eagles won't give up a quality backup easily, but the former Steelers starter could be on the minds of many as he continues to impress.
