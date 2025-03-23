Steelers Named Landing Spot for Patriots Athletic QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are among the favorite landing spots for one of the fastest-rising names on the quarterback market. As they continue to pursue Aaron Rodgers, other options are being named candidates for the black and gold, with the New England Patriots athletic passer topping the list.
CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan recently listed the top landing spots for Patriots quarterback Joe Milton. Milton, a second-year sixth-round pick out of Tennessee, is on the trade block, and is drawing interest from multiple teams. Of those who could contend for him, Sullivan believes the Steelers make a lot of sense.
"Even if they added another veteran to the room, Milton could be a low-risk acquisition to come in and compete for the starting job over the summer. Given his ability to throw the football a country mile, he'd be fascinating to see with DK Metcalf and George Pickens at his disposal," Sullivan writes.
Pittsburgh wants to add Rodgers as their starter, but are clearly considering the future at the position. By offering Rodgers a one-year deal, they're planning for a younger option next year. Milton could be a name to watch, as he could make sense for that younger piece.
Learning behind Rodgers for a year would benefit Milton, who could compete for a starting job the year after. With Metcalf and Pat Freiermuth around long-term, he should have weapons, as well as a young, growing offensive line.
Right now, it's believes teams like the Dallas Cowboys, among others, are looking into a potential deal.
Depending on the cost for Milton, the Steelers could be a team to watch. They wouldn't risk much to acquire him, but if the price is a Day 3 NFL Draft pick, or becomes that in the future, they may jump on board and change course on their young QB option.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!