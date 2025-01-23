Steelers Legend Slams Cleveland Browns
Even in retirement, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger continues to dunk on the Cleveland Browns.
On his Footbahlin podcast alongside former teammate Ramon Foster, Roethlisberger omitted the Steelers and Browns from his list of the top rivalries in the NFL based on the fact that it's been rather one-sided recently.
"I didn't put Steelers-Browns on here because it's not really a rivalry," Roethlisberger said. "That's a domination."
Roethlisberger has never shied away from sharing his disdain for the Browns. After growing up a few hours away from Cleveland, he became a collegiate star at Miami (OH) and was one of the top draft prospects in 2004 while the franchise was in need of a new signal caller.
After Eli Manning and Phillip Rivers were chosen No. 1 and No. 4 overall, respectively, as part of a trade between the New York Giants and San Diego Chargers, Roethlisberger appeared to emerge as a slam-dunk selection for the Browns at No. 6.
Instead, Cleveland took tight end Kellen Winslow II while Roethlisberger slipped down the board to No. 11, where Pittsburgh gladly picked him.
The rest, as they say, is history. Roethlisberger finished his 18-year career as a two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler while throwing for 64,088 yards and 418 touchdowns, which rank No. 5 and No. 8 all-time, respectively.
Against the Browns, Roethlisberger went 26-2-1 in the regular season with passing totals of 6,896 yards and 43 touchdowns.
The feud has evened out ever so slightly since he retired following the 2021 campaign, however, as Cleveland owns a 3-3 record against Pittsburgh over the past three years.
Even so, Roethlisberger still refused to acknowledge the Browns as a worthy opponent for the Steelers.
"I don't see it as a rivalry," Roethlisberger said. "That's a win every year. That's two wins a year."
