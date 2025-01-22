Steelers Could Land Two Future Hall Of Famers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a quarterback and wide receiver this offseason. Lucky for them, they could fill both needs with one fell swoop.
Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton predicted that the Steelers will pluck Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams away from the New York Jets, keeping the star duo together whilst also restructuring the team's offense on the fly.
"Rodgers and Adams would fare better on a team that has structure," Moton wrote. "Together, they could help the Steelers field their best offense in years.
"With $52.3 million in cap space, the Steelers may be able to bring in Rodgers and Adams for a short-term boost."
With quite a lot of smoke surrounding Justin Fields and Pittsburgh's rumored interest in re-signing him, it would come as a surprise if the organization were to go all-in for a year by acquiring Rodgers.
The 41-year-old is believed to be considering retirement after a 2024 campaign in which the Jets fell devastatingly short of expectations with a 5-12 record. It wasn't necessarily a result of poor play on Rodgers' end, however, as the four-time MVP threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Adams began the year with the Las Vegas Raiders before requesting a trade in early October. The Steelers were reportedly interested in consummating a deal for him, but he eventually landed in New York with Rodgers, who was his teammate on the Green Bay Packers from 2014 to 2021.
The 33-year-old receiver closed out the campaign with 85 catches for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns over 14 games.
Both Adams and Rodgers have vocalized their affinity for Pittsburgh in the past, with the former most recently stating that he would "100%" love to play for Mike Tomlin in an appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams.
With a new regime set to take over for the Jets, both players' futures are up in the air. Should Rodgers decide to continue playing, perhaps he will opt to remain with Gang Green alongside Adams.
As of this moment, however, it feels more likely that Rodgers will be released from the final year of his deal, as doing so would save the Jets more money rather than trading him.
Furthermore, Adams has an "out" in his contract that he could leverage in order to force New York to cut him should he not want to stick around.
As a result, there's a good chance Rodgers and Adams will be available to the Steelers. Adding both of them would qualify as a splash move, but it's uncertain if it's the best course of action for the team this offseason.
