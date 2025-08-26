Steelers Release Former Super Bowl Champion WR
Once viewed as a mortal lock to make the Pittsburgh Steelers' 53-man roster, wide receiver Robert Woods didn't make the cut and was released by the team ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The 33-year-old agreed to a one-year deal worth $2 million with the Steelers in late April after they didn't select a receiver during the 2025 NFL Draft.
Woods' outlook for the 2025 campaign improved after Pittsburgh traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys in early May, as it appeared he was a strong candidate to earn meaningful reps alongside DK Metcalf on the outside.
The Steelers haven't added a player of note to their receiver group since the offseason program began despite openly searching for help there. The acquisition of tight end Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins, however, who is versatile and will see a healthy amount of reps from the slot, made it to where carrying six or more receivers wasn't a necessity for the team.
Woods was listed as a second-stringer on Pittsburgh's depth chart throughout the preseason, ranking ahead of the likes of Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek, but that wasn't entirely indicative of where they all stood with the team.
Wilson, for example, was a third-round pick in 2024 who played in just one game during his rookie campaign while nursing hamstring and ankle injuries in addition to seemingly struggling to get back up to speed when he was healthy. Parting ways with him was never in the cards this year, especially after a strong preseason, and thus the Steelers are holding onto him over Woods.
Skowronek, on the other hand, is a core special teamer whom Pittsburgh re-signed this offseason after he made a true impact when healthy down the stretch of the 2024 campaign. He won't see much playing time on the offensive side of the ball, but the organization clearly feels as though he'll bring more overall value to the table than Woods.
Additionally, Scotty Miller's emergence during training camp and the preseason vaulted him over Woods after the former was initially considered a long shot to make the Steelers' 53-man roster.
Woods didn't help his case by catching just one pass for four yards across 69 preseason snaps, either.
He's had a remarkable career with 8,233 yards and 38 touchdowns in 12 seasons while winning Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 campaign, but he'll now look for an opportunity outside of Pittsburgh as his time in the league nears its conclusion.
