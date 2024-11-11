Steelers Lose Star LB for Multiple Weeks
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without their starting linebacker for the next several weeks after suffering an ankle injury in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, Highsmith will miss the next two to three games and undergo an MRI to determine exactly what happened in the win.
Highsmith left in the second half of Week 10 after tackling quarterback Jayden Daniels. He was in clear pain as trainers rushed the field to help him. He was then escorted off the field with help and taken to the locker room. After the game, he was seen using crutches to navigate the locker room.
Without Highsmith, the Steelers will turn to their depth at outside linebacker. Dulac reports that Nick Herbig will make his return to the field in Week 11 after missing time with a hamstring injury. He was expected to return last week but was held back after missing the final day of practice.
Head coach Mike Tomlin will likely confirm the team's plans during his weekly press conference.
With Herbig back, the Steelers will start he and T.J. Watt on the outside, with newcomer Preston Smith working as the depth piece and Jeremiah Moon also available. Before his hamstring injury in Week 5, Herbig had 2.5 sacks and three tackles for loss this season.
Smith had three tackles and one sack in his debut with the Steelers. One of those tackle was a touchdown-saving play near the goal line early in the first half.
Pittsburgh will face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 before heading to Cleveland to take on the Browns in Week 12 on Thursday night. If Highsmith misses any time after that, he'll also miss the Steelers' first meeting with the Bengals in Week 13 in Cincinnati.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!