Steelers Are Cemented as Super Bowl Contenders
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers won a scrappy matchup against the Washington Commanders. It wasn't pretty, but the 28-27 victory brought the team to a 7-2 record and kept them in line with the top of the AFC North Division.
But it wasn't just another victory for the Steelers. Sure, every victory is important, especially in a dog fight of a division that Pittsburgh plays in. But this win meant even more. This win solidified that the Steelers are undisputably a Super Bowl contender.
From top to bottom, this Steelers team is built to compete in January and February football. It starts with and revolves around their defense. The centerpiece of the organization is their pass rush, led by perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate T.J. Watt. Alongside him is a lethal complementary group with Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, and newcomer Preston Smith playing meaningful snaps.
But behind them they have a vastly improved secondary. Joey Porter Jr is taking steps towards superstardom at outside cornerback and the veteran Donte Jackson has been a solid addition to the opposite side. That doesn't even mention safeties DeShon Elliott and Minkah Fitzpatrick, the latter of whom has been relatively silent in 2024.
The most impressive thing about this defense is how well they adjust and respond. They are far from a perfect unit, but they have an incredibly resilient group and it shows on the field. The team has given up 20 or more points just twice in their nine games in 2024, and that's despite having some woeful breakdowns against each of their opponents. It doesn't matter, they might give up the occasional big play or surrender a breakdown in coverage, but they recover and swallow up their competition eventually.
On offense, this Steelers' team is the best it's looked since prime Ben Roethlisberger era. Russell Wilson has breathed new life into a stagnant and stale offense and improved each facet of it. The rushing attack is aggressive and physical, and the tandem of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are regularly wearing down opposing defenses. Harris is having a career campaign, and they are decimating teams on the ground along the way.
But the versatility in this offense mirrors the defense, and it makes them incredibly dangerous. Wilson has returned to his younger years with his calm and poised performance under center. He didn't play his best against the Commanders, for example, but he still managed three touchdowns and just one interception with 195 yards in the air. Wilson doesn't care about the middling statistics, the only thing he cares about is being 3-0 since taking over the starting job from Justin Fields.
And the connection between Wilson and playmaking wide receiver George Pickens is becoming a serious problem for opposing defenses. Both of Pickens' touchdown catches in 2024 have come off of Wilson's hand. They are reading each other beautifully, with Wilson's soft touch on lofted passes downfield being the perfect stage for Pickens to show off his athletic abilities on the outside.
It's been building over the first nine weeks, but through 10 weeks of the 2024 season, there is no more debates or questions. The Steelers are a Super Bowl contender, and it's time the NFL acknowledged it.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!