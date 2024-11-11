Steelers' Russell Wilson Shares Message From Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers look like a top team for the first time in years, and part of that has to do with the quarterback position. With offseason addition Russell Wilson at the helm, the Steelers look like a dominating force for the first time in a long while.
During an interview with ESPN's Hannah Storm, Wilson spoke on a conversation he had with head coach Mike Tomlin, where Tomlin delivered a message that has stuck with him.
"He said, 'Russ, I want you and I to be immortal to the game. What you've done, what you've been able to do, I want you to remember that man. You've been immortal to the game being a young black quarterback, the second guy to ever win a Super Bowl. Some of the things you've had to do, being immortal to the game and you know me and what I wanna be able to accomplish and the things that I've done," Wilson said. "And him being a Super Bowl-winning [head coach], one of the youngest coaches to ever do it, especially being African American, the men that he gets to lead. And he said, 'Man, baby, you just wanna live baby, just live. He always says, 'Just live baby."
While the Steelers have struggled in recent years to compete when it comes down to winning big games, the new combination of Wilson and Tomlin could get it done for them. Wilson is a Super-Bowl winning quarterback and the standard that has been set by Tomlin throughout has been one of success.
The duo is now 3-0 together, with wins against the Jets, Giants and Commanders. Steelers football looks to have some life in it for the first time since Ben Roethlisberger's time with the team ended. It seems Wilson has taken Tomlin's words to heart and is working towards the Steelers' success.
