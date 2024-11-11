Steelers Found Their Guy at WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a wide receiver trade that had everyone worried it wasn't enough. After starting high with Brandon Aiyuk, the team pursued Davante Adams, Courtland Sutton, Cooper Kupp and even DK Metcalf, but ended up with Mike Williams - and fans weren't very happy.
Well, they're thrilled now. In nine snaps, Williams has already won the Steelers a game, and instantly proved he might be the perfect match to line up alongside George Pickens with Russell Wilson at quarterback.
Williams is 30 years old and signed a $15 million deal with the New York Jets this offseason, in a situation where New York didn't let him leave without a contract. Why? Because even though Williams didn't work out with the Jets, doesn't mean he 's not a multi-time 1,000-yard receiver with 31 career touchdowns.
"He's still the great receiver from Clemson," George Pickens said about Williams after the game.
"He's a playmaker. He's a baller. He's been doing it all his career," running back Najee Harris said. "Was it surprising? No. Was it good to see? Yeah. Big play Mike."
The Steelers had a No. 1 wide receiver. All they needed was a No. 2, and they got one. Williams comes to Pittsburgh with plenty of starting experience and plenty of success in the NFL. He's a risk compared to Aiyuk or Adams, but instead of judging him by his short-lived career in New York - like some around the Jets are - maybe everyone should look at where that team is this season. Sometimes, teams without success have players who are struggling to find success.
Other times, teams with success find it for those around them.
Russell Wilson has made every receiver in Pittsburgh better this season. Maybe he can do the same with Williams. And while nothing is guaranteed in the NFL, it took one game, nine snaps and a touchdown to show everyone that it's too early to judge Williams.
Maybe, this is just the beginning to Williams's success in 2024. Maybe, the Steelers got the right wide receiver.
