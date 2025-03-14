Steelers Lose Cooper Kupp Sweepstakes
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will not be signing Cooper Kupp this offseason, failing to add the former Super Bowl MVP and Los Angeles Rams star during his short time on free agency. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kupp is headed to his native-state of Washington and signing with the Seattle Seahawks.
Kupp signs a three-year deal to head back home, joining new quarterback Sam Darnold as he heads to just his second NFL team. Kupp receives $45 million in his three-year deal, averaging $15 million per season, according to NFL insider Ari Meirov.
The Steelers were interested in Kupp the entire time, but may not have been willing to pay him as much as the Seahawks are. Pittsburgh has interest during last year's trade deadline, but Los Angeles made it known they were not putting Kupp on the block after going on a winning streak.
So, when Kupp became available this offseason, the Steelers became an immediate team to watch. When he was released, that became even more of a possibility as the Steelers already made one big wide receiver move by trading for DK Metcalf.
Instead, Kupp heads to Seattle and the Steelers move forward with the same wide receiver room which includes Metcalf, George Pickens, Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek.
