Steelers Lose RB Cordarrelle Patterson to Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are losing players left and right against the Indianapolis Colts. With several players heading to the blue tent and losing linemen James Daniels, the team also lost one of their key running backs.
Return specialist and offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson suffered an injury during the team's week four contest against the Colts. He was looking like the team's best player on offense through the start of the game, but an injury forced him to be carted off the field and he is questionable to return. It's a tough occurrence for the Steelers, who have been relying on him more and more each week this season.
This is Patterson's first season with the Steelers, but his resume in the NFL is extensive. The 33 year-old is arguably one of the greatest kick-off returners ever, and he's also evolved his game to be a dependable RB and wide receiver in multiple sets. He's played 11 previous seasons in the league with the Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, and Atlanta Falcons. Over his 12-year career, he's accumulated over 5,000 yards from scrimmage, with nearly 3,000 in the air and over 2,400 on the ground.
Without Patterson, an already depleted running back room takes another hit. The team was already without starter Jaylen Warren for this week after he's been banged up to begin the season. Fellow starter Najee Harris sported a sling for part of the week and is obviously not 100% either. With Warren inactive, Aaron Shampklin received some snaps for the Steelers.
If Patterson is to miss time as well, the team will have to reach down even further into their well of running backs. It's growing ever smaller with each passing week, as the Steelers continue to face injuries throughout the lineup.
