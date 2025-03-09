Steelers Lose Davante Adams to Rams
A potential Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver target has officially come off the board.
Per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Los Angeles Rams have made an early splash in free agency by signing Davante Adams to a two-year deal worth $46 million, $26 million of which is guaranteed.
A California native who attended Fresno State, it was suggested that Adams preferred a return to the West Coast following his release from the New York Jets.
The 32-year-old was dealt to New York from the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the trade deadline this past season, where he teamed back up with Aaron Rodgers, his former quarterback with the Green Bay Packers.
Adams closed the 2024 campaign with 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns on 85 receptions across 14 games.
Rodgers is set to hit the open market, and while there was some thought that he'd reunite with Adams once again, the Rams recently locked up Matthew Stafford and do not have a need behind center.
The Steelers showed interest in acquiring Adams before he was sent to the Jets, and it was thought that they may pursue him this offseason as well considering their need at receiver.
With him finding a new home elsewhere, however, they'll have to look in other corners of the market for help at the position.
