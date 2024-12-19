Steelers Lose George Pickens for Another Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without star wide receiver George Pickens for a third-straight game as he nurses a hamstring injury. The team announced Pickens has officially been ruled out for Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens after being unable to return to practice throughout the week.
Pickens suffered the hamstring injury in Week 14 during the team's second-last day of practice. He has yet to return to the field with the team, doing his only individual work on the sideline with trainers. He's missed both Weeks 14 and 15, and will now miss Week 16 against Baltimore.
Without Pickens, the Steelers will continue to rely on Calvin Austin as their leading receiver with Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Scotty Miller and Mike Williams behind him. Pat Freiermuth and running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren will also be looked at as key pieces to the receiving game.
The Steelers could clinch the AFC North with a win over the Ravens, but after struggling against the Philadelphia Eagles, there are alarming questions about how productive the group can be without Pickens in bigger games.
It's unknown what the timeline for Pickens' return is at this point, but the belief is that he should be a candidate to return by the postseason.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!