Steelers Lose Starting CB in Week 2
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without another key piece of their secondary in Week 2.
Ahead of their home opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers announced that cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has been ruled out and will not play after not participating in practice throughout the entire week due to a hamstring injury.
Porter Jr. sustained his injury in the third quarter of Pittsburgh's Week 1 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. He finished the game with a tackle across 44 defensive snaps and five special teams reps while allowing two catches for 19 yards in coverage, per Pro Football Focus.
The Steelers are already missing another starter on the back-end of their defense in safety DeShon Elliott, who sprained his MCL vs. New York and also won't be active against the Seahawks. The team signed veteran Jabrill Peppers as additional depth at the position alongside Juan Thornhill and Chuck Clark.
With Porter Jr. out, Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay Jr. will continue to shoulder a heavy load at cornerback for Pittsburgh while Brandin Echols should see a notable increase in his playing time after logging just 10 defensive snaps against the Jets.
James Pierre may also factor into the equation after being elevated from the practice squad for Week 1 and signing to the active roster earlier this week.
Porter Jr.'s timeline for return is currently unknown, though the Steelers are certainly hoping he works his way back sooner rather than later as injuries remain an issue on the defensive side of the ball.
The 25-year-old was Pittsburgh's No. 1 cornerback for the entire 2024 campaign while starting next to Donte Jackson on the boundary. Porter Jr. finished the season with 70 tackles and an interception over 16 games while giving up 52 catches on 78 targets for 642 yards and a touchdown, according to PFF.
A second-round pick out of Penn State in the 2023 NFL Draft, Porter recorded 43 tackles and an interception across 11 contests as a rookie. He went on to finish fifth in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.
