Steelers CB Gets Concerning Injury Update
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers lost one of their starting cornerbacks in their Week 1 victory against the New York Jets. Third-year defensive back Joey Porter Jr. left the game early due to a hamstring injury and his status for the team’s home opener is concerning.
The Steelers’ latest injury report only casted doubt on whether or not Porter Jr. will be available. After missing practice the previous day, he was once again a non-participant at the team’s latest practice session. This comes despite head coach Mike Tomlin stating previously that he was confident about the young corner’s availability against the Seattle Seahawks, using the word “optimistic” to describe his availability.
However, missing practice for multiple days with no progress runs counter to that idea. Unless he takes a huge step at the team’s Friday walk through, it’s unlikely Porter Jr. suits up for the Steelers against the Seahawks.
Joining Porter Jr. on the latest injury report were DeShon Elliott, Derrick Harmon and Cam Heyward as the other players not participating at all. Linebacker Nick Herbig, lineman Calvin Anderson and edge rusher T.J. Watt all returned to full participation at the latest practice.
Without Porter Jr., the Steelers will rely heavily once again on Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey. The two veteran corners played every single snap of the team’s Week 1 victory, and they will be tasked with a heavy workload against a Seahawks team that will look to get the ball to one of their talented pass-catchers.
It could also mean a significant larger dose of Brandin Echols, who is the team’s go-to slot corner. He has experience playing on the outside as well, which he might be forced to do in the coming weeks.
The injury will also put further strain on an already depleted secondary due to injury. As Elliott remains out with an MCL sprain, the team has just two safeties on the roster that were with the team in any capacity during the preseason. Newly added Jabrill Peppers will likely be forced into more snaps than the team would like in his debut with the team he signed with just days before.
The Steelers will also hope that Porter Jr’s absence is short-term, if he will miss any time at all. Their defensive scheme is predicated on having three strong cornerbacks to utilize. That way, Ramsey can float at safety in their base package and be freed up for more favorable matchups. Without Porter Jr. as the other outside cornerback, the Steelers’ ability to match offenses with man-to-man coverage decreases drastically.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!