Steelers Lose Two Key Players to Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers concluded their training camp session at St. Vincent College, the team is yet again facing more injuries. Despite the good news of several key players returning or increasing their activity at camp, their final 53-man roster has several more questions after the latest rash of injuries. There were two in particular that could cause a ripple effect on the Steelers.
The first is center Nate Herbig. Herbig left practice with upper-body injury. According to reporters at practice, the injury appeared to be a left arm injury. There were no further details given about Herbig's status or severity of the injury, but this is bad news nonetheless.
Herbig is currently slated to be the starting center to begin the 2024 season. He had a disappointing first outing in the role last week, having two snaps fumbled when Justin Fields was under center. An injury that keeps him out for an extended period of time could open the door for 2024 second round pick Zach Frazier to seize the starting center job.
The other was defensive back Grayland Arnold. Arnold was poised to make the final 53-man roster as a nickel cornerback, kick returner, and special teams contributor. That plan may not unfold, as he also left practice with an injury. He reportedly injured his knee or leg and had to be carted out of practice after the play. SImilar to Herbig, there were no immediate updates after practice and the team should provide any new information in the coming days.
Thankfully, there was some positive injury news as well. Rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson continues to heal and progress. DeMarvin Leal and Donte Jackson, who both were held out of practice, were on the side of the field doing individual drills during practice.
The best news came when two defensive starters returned to practice. Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton participated in practice after leaving the team's first preseason game with an eye injury. Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith also returned in a limited fashion as he continues recovering from a groin injury.
The Steelers will have a tougher time trimming their roster down depending on the severity of these injuries. Arnold's spot on the opening week roster is far from assured and the possibility of missing time is deeply concerning for his Steelers' future. Both he and Herbig are hoping they are back in pads and practicing with the Steelers as soon as possible.
