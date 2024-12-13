Steelers Lose Two Starting Defenders for Eagles Game

All Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are without two key players in Week 15.

Noah Strackbein

Dec 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) runs off the field after the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two starting defenders as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15. After suffering injuries in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns, the team ruled out both safety DeShon Elliott and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, both because of groin injuries.

Elliott attempted to practice on the final day of the week but was unable to have a full day's work, leading him to be ruled out. Ogunjobi was not able to go throughout the week, leaving him unavailable as well.

Without Elliott, the Steelers will turn to Damontae Kazee as their starter alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick. Chances are that Fitzpatrick filled Elliott's role as a more in-the-box safety, while Kazee takes on the deep centerfielder.

Cam Sutton and Miles Killebrew are also available, and the team could call up Eric Rowe from the practice squad as well.

As for defensive tackle, the Steelers will replace Ogunjobi with either Dean Lowry or Isaiah Loudermilk. Edge rusher Preston Smith also filled the role during the Browns game when Ogunjobi went out, and could continue to do so in Philadelphia during passing downs.

The Steelers could activate Montravius Adams from Injured Reserve, allowing Keeanu Benton to move over and play the tackle position as well.

Pittsburgh also ruled out George Pickens with a hamstring injury and listed Adams (knee) and offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (groin) as questionable.

