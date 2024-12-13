Steelers Star One of Travis Kelce’s Favorite Players
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth was on the receiving end of some high praise from one of his colleagues in the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, who just so happens to be among the greatest players of all-time at the position as well.
During the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Kelce stated that he loves watching Freiermuth play, essentially declaring that's he's a quarterback's best friend based on his route-running and feel for the game.
“Pat is actually one of my favorite tight ends to watch, man,” Kelce said. “He’s savvy in his route running. He is very quarterback friendly, which he knows angles coming out to where he knows he can get a guaranteed catch. And quarterbacks love it when you come out of breaks at certain angles, depending on where the defender closest to you is.”
As someone on a Hall of Fame track with nine Pro Bowl nominations, three Super Bowl rings, 12,010 yards and 76 touchdowns under their belt, Kelce knows a thing or two about what makes a tight end special, which is why his comments hold so much weight in this case.
Freiermuth, who signed a four-year extension with Pittsburgh worth $48.4 million in September, has tallied 44 receptions for 470 yards and five scores this season.
The 2021 second-round pick missed five contests in 2023 due to a hamstring injury and got off to a bit of a slow start this year, though he's really come on in recent weeks.
Over his past three games, Freiermuth is responsible for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 13 catches, which is the result of a dangerous connection he's developed with Russell Wilson.
Kelce added that the 26-year-old's grit has also stuck out to him, making him a perfect fit in the Steel City.
"He does a great job of feeling voids like that and feeling how he needs to get in and out of breaks," Kelce said. "And then on top of that, he's just a tough football player, man. I think he embodies the Steeler kind of way to play, which is like, it's that Steel Curtain, that toughness that you got to play with, man. He's willing to stick his face in the fan and yeah, do whatever he needs to do for his team, man."
With wide receiver George Pickens likely out against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15, the Steelers will need Freiermuth to keep up his torrid pace as they look to pull off an upset win on the road.
