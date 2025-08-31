Steelers Wouldn't Have Made Micah Parsons Trade?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers dealt with a situation very similar to the Dallas Cowboys this past summer, as T.J. Watt wanted a new deal as well. The two sides got their situation settled, paying Watt a $41 million per year salary on a three-year deal worth $120 million with $108 million guaranteed.
Dallas and Parsons couldn't find the same ending. Instead of signing a contract with the Cowboys, Parsons was dealt to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
The move stunned the NFL as Parsons switched NFC teams but also landed a $47 million per year deal, destroying Pittsburgh's record-breaking contract for Watt. Everyone immediately compared the two situations, but according to one Steelers insider, general manager Omar Khan wouldn't have made the same deal.
Omar Khan Would've Said No
According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo, the belief is the Steelers wouldn't have accepted the same deal for Watt if the Packers, or any other NFL team, called to make the move for their former Defensive Player of the Year.
"I don’t know if it ever got to that," Fittipaldo said while speaking with 93.7 The Fan. "I don’t think the Steelers would have, I mean the Steelers, I suppose the Cowboys too, but the Steelers are in this win-now window. They want to win for T.J. and Cam [Heyward], you know. Guys who are over 30 years old. Who have been a part of some good teams, but just haven’t been able to get over the hump in the postseason.”
Pittsburgh has shown their hand that they're all-in on winning this season. They added Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf to their offense, while trading for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith later in the summer. Right now, their defense is viewed as one of the best in the NFL, but it wouldn't be if they moved on from Watt.
The Cowboys are still believed to be a Super Bowl contender, but now, so are the Packers. Pittsburgh will get a shot against Parsons this season when Green Bay travels to the Steel City in Week 8.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!