Steelers Make Final Roster Cuts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made the final round of their roster cuts, trimming their team from 90 to 53 just before Week 1 and as the roster deadline comes and goes.
The team is locked in for the 2024 campaign and answered several questions with the release of their final cuts. Many will be asked to return to their practice squad this season, but for those who are not a vested veteran, they'll need to clear waivers over the next 24 hours.
It's a tough time in the NFL as many players learn their untimely fate. For others, it's a hard work of summer well spent as they realize their dream of making an NFL roster has happened.
The Steelers have officially released their final round of cuts, which include the following players:
- QB John Rhys Plumlee
- RB Aaron Shumpklin
- RB Jonathan Ward
- RB La'Mical Perine
- FB Jack Colletto
- TE Rodney Williams
- TE Matt Sokol
- WR Quez Watkins
- WR Dez Fitzpatrick
- WR Duece Watts
- WR Jaray Jenkins
- OL Ryan McCollum
- OL Joey Fisher
- OL TyKeem Doss
- CB Zyon Gilbert
- DB Thomas Graham
- DT Willington Previlon
- DT Jacob Slade
- LB Marcus Hayes
- LB Kyron Johnson
- LB Luquay Washington
- LB Jacoby Windmon
The Steelers now begin their journey in 2024, but will likely look to make a few more moves over the coming days. With roster cuts happening for every team, Pittsburgh now has options at multiple positions. Look for wide receiver and cornerback to be the two positions they target in waivers and free agency.
They'll slowly fill their practice squad over the next several days as well, looking for the best up-and-coming talent and names to hold onto just in case throughout the season. This could include former players like Terrell Edmunds or Miles Boykin, who were both released over the last 24 hours. It'll likely include many newcomers who didn't spend the summer in Pittsburgh, as well.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.