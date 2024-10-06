Steelers Make QB Russell Wilson Surprise Inactive vs. Cowboys
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their inactive players for their Sunday Night Football battle with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.
Quarterback Russell Wilson, who exhibited some progress in his return from a calf injury this week, still isn't quite healthy enough to appear against the Cowboys. He has listed as questionable on Friday after practicing in a limited capacity all week.
Wilson has been inactive for all five of the Steelers' games so far this year while acting as the emergency No. 3 quarterback behind Justin Fields and Kyle Allen.
Running back Jaylen Warren also will not suit up versus Dallas. He suffered a knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 that forced him out of the contest and held him out Pittsburgh's Week 4 bout with the Indianapolis Colts.
Warren did not participate in practice throughout the week, nor did running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson, who will be sidelined against the Cowboys as well.
He was pulled during the second quarter in Indianapolis and did not return with an ankle injury. Both Patterson and Warren were listed as out on the Steelers' final report of the week on Friday, so their status doesn't come as a surprise.
Aaron Shampklin is the only healthy running back on the active roster behind starter Najee Harris, so he's in line for touches as the primary backup after making his NFL debut last week.
Tight end MyCole Pruitt has not played or practiced due to a knee injury since Week 2, and he will remain out versus Dallas. He received that same designation on the final report as well.
Edge rusher Alex Highsmith left Pittsburgh's Week 3 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers with a groin injury and will not play for a second-straight week. He has yet to practice since going down with his injury and is likely to miss additional time beyond tonight's contest.
Rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson will ride the pine once again despite remaining off of the injury report for the entirety of the week. He was healthy enough to play against the Colts too, though he was ultimately listed as an inactive while he works his way back into Pittsburgh's offensive game plan.
Guard Max Scharping, whom the Steelers signed off of the Washington Commanders' practice squad this week, is the final inactive.
