Steelers Make Seven Players Inactive vs. Raiders
The Pittsburgh Steelers have revealed their inactives ahead of a Week 6 road matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) was a limited participant in practice on both Thursday and Friday for the first time since suffering his injury during Week 3, though he was listed as out on the final report of the week and thus will miss his third game in a row.
Outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) was also ruled out on the report after leaving during the third quarter of the Steelers' Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He did not practice throughout the week.
With both Highsmith and Herbig sidelined, Pittsburgh will turn to Jeremiah Moon as the starter opposite of T.J. Watt at edge rusher while Adekunbo Ogundeji and Eku Leota will suit up as depth options at the position.
Running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) went down with his injury versus the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 and did not play against Dallas. He was not a participant in practice this week either, meaning he received an "out" designation for Sunday's contest in Las Vegas.
Safety Damontae Kazee (ankle) hurt himself during pre-game warmups versus Dallas, though he still ended up logging a total of 21 snaps in the game. His condition worsened afterwards, however, and he did not practice before also being listed as out on Friday's injury report.
Tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) practiced in a limited capacity during the week for the first time since suffering his injury in Week 2, though the Steelers weren't comfortable enough to have him dress against the Raiders.
With Russell Wilson active for the first time all season, quarterback Kyle Allen will switch spots with him as the team's emergency No. 3 signal caller.
Guard Max Scharping, whom Pittsburgh signed off of the Washington Commanders' practice squad on Oct. 1, is inactive for the second-consecutive week.
