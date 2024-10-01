Steelers Sign Replacement After James Daniels Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing a new offensive guard, replacing James Daniels, who suffered a season-ending torn achilles injury in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the team has signed Max Scharping off of the Washington Commanders practice squad.
Scharping, a second-round pick for the Houston Texans in 2019, played three seasons with the team in 48 games, including 33 starts. He then joined the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022 off of waivers, playing 31 games over two seasons.
He spent the summer with the Philadelphia Eagles but failed to make the final cut. He then signed with the Washington Commanders practice squad. Being signed off the practice squad means he'll need to stay on the Steelers active roster for at least four weeks.
He has experience at both guard spots.
The Steelers are without Daniels for the remainder of the season after tearing his achilles. Rookie fourth-round pick Mason McCormick is expected to start at right guard with Spencer Anderson becoming the backup. If Isaac Seumalo continues to miss time with a pectoral injury, Anderson will also start. Seumalo has not played this season.
Ryan McCollum is also available as a depth piece, but is listed as a backup center behind Zach Frazier on the depth chart.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!