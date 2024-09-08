Steelers Make Surprise Roster Move in Week 1
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out five players for Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.
The Steelers will be without wide receiver Roman Wilson (ankle), offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral), quarterback Russell Wilson (calf), defensive tackle Dean Lowry and safety Jalen Elliott.
The Steelers were hit with the injury bug just before the regular season kickoff, with Seumalo going down on the final day of preseason practice and Wilson suffering a re-injury during the practice week. Neither injury is expected to be long term, with Wilson trying to play this week but being ruled out, and Seumalo looking at a 3-4 week recovery for his strain.
Roman Wilson returned to practice as a limited participant this week after missing most of training camp and all of the preseason with an ankle sprain. While he made progress, the team decided to shut him down for Week 1.
At quarterback, the Steelers are starting Justin Fields, who they acquired from the Chicago Bears this offseason. Fields and Wilson competed throughout training camp, giving the Steelers confidence in the former first-round pick. Fields is 10-28 as a starter in the NFL, all with the Bears.
At guard, second-year player Spencer Anderson is set to take on the starting role, with rookie Mason McCormick as his backup. This is Anderson's first start in the NFL as a seventh-round pick out of Maryland.
And at wide receiver, the Steelers will turn to George Pickens, Calvin Austin, Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller. They also elevated Ben Skowronek from the practice squad for the game. The former Los Angeles Rams captain is expected to play a large role on special teams as a gunner.
Lowry is a bit of a surprise as the veteran signed as an expected impact player off the bench for the Steelers. Instead, they'll turn to Isaiahh Loudermilk and DeMarvin Leal instead,
