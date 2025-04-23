Report: Aaron Rodgers Going Dark on Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly been left in the dark by Aaron Rodgers over the last week.
Per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Steelers have not heard from the 41-year-old quarterback since his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show", which took place on April 17.
"Sources tell me Pittsburgh has not received further updates from the four-time MVP following his Pat McAfee Show appearance last Thursday, in which he said he was, 'open to anything and attached to nothing,' while he continued to focus on off-field matters," Russini wrote.
The Steelers have not instituted a hard deadline for when they expect Rodgers to make his decision, though it's hard to imagine that they envisioned the situation still dragging on through the NFL Draft when first showing interest in the 10-time Pro Bowler at the beginning of the legal tampering period on March 10.
With no known active suitors outside of Pittsburgh, the widespread expectation is that Rodgers will ultimately suit up for the team in 2025. That is, if he doesn't retire.
It would come as at least a mild surprise if Rodgers were to hang up his spikes, but he made it clear during his talk with McAfee that his personal life has taken precedent while opening the door for the Steelers to forge ahead without him.
"Listen, this entire time I haven’t felt like I owed somebody any decision at some point. ... I’ve been upfront with them about that," Rodgers said. "If you need to move on, call me, by all means. ... There’s been no deadline."
Rodgers also mentioned that he's spoken to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin "many times" and that all of the necessary conversations have already been had, meaning it's just a matter of him making up his mind somewhere down the line.
Pittsburgh may select a signal caller high in this year's draft, but that decision would have no bearing on its pursuit of Rodgers, as Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan explained in their recent press conference.
An apparent lack of communication between the two parties recently is a bit jarring, but if either side's prior comments are any sign, then that news shouldn't induce any panic for those hoping Rodgers is a Steeler next season.
