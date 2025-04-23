Patriots Young WR Could Be Option for Steelers
If the Pittsburgh Steelers are adamant on leaving draft weekend with a wide receiver, using one of their six picks isn't the only way to accomplish that goal.
Trade winds appear to be blowing all around the NFL, meaning Pittsburgh could strike and capitalize on an active market by acquiring a veteran from a team looking to pick up additional assets.
One potential target for the Steelers is Kayshon Boutte of the New England Patriots, whom FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz stated is available as Mike Vrabel and the organization's new regime open themselves up for business on players chosen by the prior administration.
ESPN's Adam Schefter included Boutte amongst a list of players earlier this week who "could be deemed expendable" during the draft, so there's some sort of momentum towards a deal coming together in this case.
The soon-to-be 23-year-old was a sixth-round pick by New England during Bill Belichick's last draft with the team in 2023. He hardly saw the field as a rookie, hauling in two passes for 17 yards in five games, though his role expanded considerably last season.
Across 15 contests in 2024, Boutte finished third on the team in receiving yards with 589 and tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns with three while playing alongside rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
The Patriots still have a need at the position even after signing Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $63.5 million pact, but Boutte doesn't seem to be in their long-term plans.
With two years left on his rookie contract, Boutte is the type of receiver Pittsburgh could target as a form of George Pickens insurance in light of the fact that his own deal runs out after the 2025 campaign.
The Steelers would benefit from bringing in further depth regardless, and while the draft provides the easiest path towards doing so, obtaining a veteran with several years of NFL experience under their belt would meaningfully raise the team's ceiling and floor as they look to contend next season.
A trade is a bit more complicated for Pittsburgh when taking into account that it doesn't heaps of selections this weekend, though it could potentially move 2026 picks to land someone like Boutte if it comes down to it.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!