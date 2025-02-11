Steelers Make Massive QB Splash in Latest Mock Draft
PITTSBURGH -- With the Steelers in need of a quarterback during this offseason, naturally the conversation has shifted between adressing their needs with free agency as well as the NFL Draft.
This year's NFL draft looks to be quite weak in the quarterback position, so most mock draft have the Steelers not selecting a quarterback early on this year.
One person who has the Steelers selecting a quarterback in the first round, however, is Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team.
Crabbs, who releases mock drafts regularly, had the Steelers selecting Ashton Jeanty at No. 21 in an earlier mock.
"So what happens if the buzz around Jaxson Dart going in the first round is indeed true?" Crabbs wrote. "Well, this feels like the spot. Every team from here on out is spoken for at quarterback, and this spot is likely too high in the order for a team that picked top-10 to come back in and double dip to call "dibs" on Dart. Pittsburgh is caught in a bit of Quarterback Purgatory with their competitive seasons, leaving them with limited options and resources to solve the position. If they like Dart, they should be operating with the understanding that they'll have exactly ONE opportunity to get him. And it's here at No. 21 overall."
Dart projects to be a strong-armed quarterback with some rushing upside. On the other hand, he has had issues with accuracy under pressure and his youth could be a concern for the Steelers. His handoff and run-game skills are a strength, which would project well in an Arthur Smith coached offense.
The Steelers will have to decide if they want to go for a low risk option with limited potential such as the quarterbacks they had this year, or swing for a high potential but high risk quarterback like Dart.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!