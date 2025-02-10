New Steelers QB Moves, WR Trade Emerges
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers, like the 31 other teams, had plenty of news come out during Super Bowl week. With most insiders and plenty of NFL staff members all in one place, there's typically a lot of noise being made about every team. This year, there were some big headlines about the Steelers.
It starts with the quarterbacks. There's one report floating around that Pittsburgh's passer may have a new favorite team. He also ended up there last year, but chose the Steelers instead. It may have worked in his favor and the Steelers won more games than New York did, but now with a chance to change scenery once again, he could be headed to the Giants.
His running mate is being named a candidate for the Steelers' biggest rival. One analyst believes if the Baltimore Ravens are looking for a backup to Lamar Jackson, Pittsburgh has their solution. The only problem is that neither of the Steelers current quarterbacks will be looking for backup jobs this year, especially when Pittsburgh themselves would welcome either back as a starter.
And finally, the wide receiver position. Steelers On SI has learned that one NFC star is looking for a trade and will welcome one to Pittsburgh. Conversations are expected to be had as the player as long as the Steelers are interested.
Which they were last summer.
There's plenty of news coming out of New Orleans as the offseason kicks off. And it looks like a busy one for the Steelers.
