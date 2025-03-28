Pat McAfee Addresses Looming Aaron Rodgers, Steelers Rumor
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are the biggest talking point in the NFL right now, meaning rumors are flying all over the place. And until Aaron Rodgers signs with them, or elsewhere, or retires, those rumors are going to keep growing - and continue to be believed by many.
One rumor floating around is that Rodgers is waiting to make his big announcement during his friend's, Pat McAfee, event in Pittsburgh. The Pat McAfee Show is hosting a live show in the Steel City on April 9. Many are assuming that is when Rodgers is going to announce his decision to sign with the Steelers, or potentially retire.
Well, McAfee is shutting down those rumors.
"That's crazy. It's hilarious to think about," McAfee said on his show. "I do appreciate that people think that is possible."
Right now, Rodgers has an offer on the table from the Steelers. He can obviously walk away from football, which hasn't been ruled out as a possibility, or he can even wait for the Vikings to finally give in and give him an opportunity - which they have yet to fully rull out.
McAfee's co-host, A.J. Hawk, who spent plenty of time with Rodgers in Green Bay and is well known as being close to the quarterback, said he doesn't know. What he does know is that Rodgers loves Pittsburgh.
"I do know that he actually really likes all the Pittsburgh staff," Hawk said. "He loves the staff, front office, everything about Pittsburgh. That’s what makes the Steelers the Steelers from the top down. I think he definitely loves all them."
Only time will tell if Rodgers is going to end up in Pittsburgh. But for right now, that answer isn't going to come on McAfee's 'Big Night Aht' event at PPG Paints Arena. That can change, and maybe it will. For now, though, he's shutting down all rumors of the possibility.
