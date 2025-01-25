All Steelers

Steelers Could Bring Back Familiar QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers could bring back an old friend at quarterback.

Noah Strackbein

Tennessee Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph (11) looks for a receiver during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph (11) looks for a receiver during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are deciding who their starting quarterback will be in 2025, and seemingly have Justin Fields tabbed as their favorite. Russell Wilson is also in the mix, and has started the conversation with the team about what's next. But behind either of them, the team will need to add a backup, and an interesting name could make a return to fill the role.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac reported that the Steelers are narrowing their quarterback consideration, and favor Fields over Wilson or any other option. Behind Fields, the team has Skylar Thompson, who they signed to a futures/reserve deal, but he'll likely operate as a QB3. As the No. 2, Pittsburgh could look at a veteran option, which may include the return of Mason Rudolph.

"They have always preferred having a No. 2 quarterback with extensive experience, players such as Charlie Batch, Byron Leftwich, Mitch Trubisky and even Fields himself. [Kyle] Allen is a good addition to the quarterback room, but he has started just four games the past five seasons and just 19 in his seven-year career," Dulac writes.

"... The best addition would be [Daniel] Jones, the former New York Giants quarterback. And would the Steelers consider another reunion with Mason Rudolph?" he adds.

Rudolph is 9-8-1 as a starter during his NFL career, going 8-4-1 during his time in Pittsburgh. The Steelers' former third-round pick spent the first five years of his career with the team before signing a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans in 2024. He went 1-4 as a starter this past season, throwing for 1,530 yards and nine touchdowns to nine interceptions.

Rudolph was always helpful in the quarterback room when with Pittsburgh, and eventually won the team over by claiming the starting job late in 2023 when stepping in for an injured Kenny Pickett. So much so, that the Steelers kept Rudolph as the starter for their Wild Card game, making Pickett the backup despite being healthy.

A return to Pittsburgh is certainly a possibility, and if Rudolph is looking for a place in a locker room with a solidified role, he'll find one with the Steelers.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Noah Strackbein
NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.

Home/News