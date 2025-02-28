Broncos Hire Former Steelers Coach
Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Chris Morgan has secured a new role, joining Sean Payton's staff with the Denver Broncos as the team's assistant offensive line coach.
Morgan held that same title with the Steelers during the 2021 campaign, overseeing a position group that saw a pair of rookies in Dan Moore Jr. and Kendrick Green start 16 and 15 games, respectively.
After that season came to an end, Matt Eberflus hired Morgan as his offensive line coach after being named the Chicago Bears' head coach in January 2022.
Despite a pair of shaky campaigns with Justin Fields at quarterback, Morgan remained the Bears' offensive line coach in 2024 while also adding run game coordinator to his repertoire.
He was not retained as part of Ben Johnson's new staff, however, and thus dashed to Denver.
Morgan's coaching career began at Copperas Cove High School in Copperas Cove, Texas, back in 2000 after playing as an offensive lineman at the University of Colorado from 1995 to 1999.
His first taste of the NFL came in 2009 as the Oakland Raiders' assistant offensive line coach, and he'd stay with the team through 2010.
Morgan's next stop was in Washington under the same title from 2011 to 2013, where he roamed the sidelines alongside the likes of Mike and Kyle Shanahan, Matt LaFleur, Sean McVay, Mike McDaniel and current Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith.
After a brief stint with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 as the assistant OL coach, Morgan followed the team's defensive coordinator in Dan Quinn over to the Atlanta Falcons once he was hired as their head coach in January 2015.
Morgan was the team's offensive line coach for six seasons, the first two of which came under the younger of the two Shanahan's in Kyle, who acted as offensive coordinator.
Morgan was let go following the 2020 campaign after Quinn was shown the door mid-season, which directly preceded his tenure in Pittsburgh.
