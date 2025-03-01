Ohio State Star Huge Fan of Steelers QB
If the Pittsburgh Steelers re-sign Russell Wilson, a premier wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft wouldn't mind donning the black and gold.
While speaking with reporters at the NFL Combine on Friday, Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka named Wilson as one of the top quarterbacks in the league, with that opinion stemming from his fandom of the Seattle Seahawks.
"I'm a huge Seahawks fan, so growing up my entire life, Russell Wilson was kind of our guy," Egbuka said. "He's awesome."
A native of Steilacoom, Washington, Egbuka had a front row seat to a near-decade of Seahawks dominance with Wilson behind center from 2012 to 2021.
Over that stretch, Seattle held a 104-53-1 record in games Wilson started while making the playoffs on eight occasions, which included the franchise's first Super Bowl victory in 2013 over the Denver Broncos.
Wilson was later traded to Denver in March 2022 and signed a five-year extension worth $245 million, though he more or less flamed out and was released following the 2023 campaign.
He subsequently agreed to a one-year deal for the veteran minimum with the Steelers last March. While his stint with the team began auspiciously, winning six of his first seven outings after recovering from a calf injury, a five-game losing streak to close out the year essentially negated any previous goodwill he had built up.
Pittsburgh doesn't appear to have completely ruled out retaining Wilson this offseason, but Justin Fields is a more likely returnee based on the tea leaves.
Even if they're unable to unite Egbuka with his childhood idol, the Steelers are a perfect landing spot for the 22-year-old.
Often lumped in with the likes of Luther Burden III and Matthew Golden as the top true receiver prospects in this year's class behind Tetairoa McMillan, Egbuka could eventually prove to be the best among that group.
Coming from a powerhouse program that is known for churning out high-end talent at his position, Egbuka boasts one of the most decorated collegiate careers of them all.
Ohio State's all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards with 205 and 2,868, respectively, he also tacked on 24 touchdowns in 49 games from 2021 to 2024.
Egbuka helped the Buckeyes capture their first national championship since 2014 this past year, posting 268 yards and a score on 21 catches during their four-contest run in the College Football Playoff.
Pittsburgh formally met with Egbuka at the combine, which he described as "amazing", while calling head coach Mike Tomlin "super geniune."
As a sharp route-runner who has strong hands and an advanced feel for the game at 6-foot-1, Egbuka could fit in perfectly alongside George Pickens in 2025 and potentially beyond.
