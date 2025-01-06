Steelers vs. Ravens Playoff Game Time and Date Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to Baltimore to take on their AFC North rivals the Ravens in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. And matching up for the third time this season, the postseason divisional showdown will take place at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 11, the NFL announced.
The Steelers dropped from the third seed, leading the AFC North to the sixth seed following four-straight losses. That’s included a 34-17 defeat in Week 16. Meanwhile, Baltimore is on a four-game winning streak entering the postseason, and may have the league’s MVP in quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The Steelers head into the matchup as 8.5-point underdogs to Baltimore. They beat them in the first matchup of the season series, 18-16 in Week 11.
All eyes will be on Pittsburgh and head coach Mike Tomlin as they try to snap their seven-year playoff wins drought. With Russell Wilson headlining a number of players on one-year deals, the Steelers have plenty of questions this offseason, and will hope to get answers in a positive light this weekend.
The rest of the AFC playoff picture includes:
No. 2 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 7 Denver Broncos
No. 4 Houston Texans vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers
