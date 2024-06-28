Analyst: Steelers Might Have Next Star Defender
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers knocked it out of the park with their 2023 NFL Draft Class. The players they selected in every round are promising, with two of them already slated to start week one of the 2024 season. Broderick Jones will start at left tackle and Joey Porter Jr. will be the team's number one cornerback.
Another player from that class ready for a huge step forward is defensive tackle Keeanu Benton. The second-round selection had a fantastic rookie year, getting more snaps than anticipated when Cam Heyward battled injuries. Heading into year-two, Benton is expected to play even more snaps and push for a starting job.
On a recent episode of the Move the Sticks podcast. co-host Daniel Jeremiah bought in on Keeanu Benton. Discussing the Steelers defense, and their front seven specifically, Jeremiah made sure to call out Benton.
"With Pittsburgh, let me give you the name here," he said." If you haven't paid attention to him or you didn't notice him last year, remember the name, Keeanu Benton. Because man, he is explosive. He flashed big time last year."
In his rookie season, Benton played the second most snaps among defensive linemen with 484. He had 14 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, two passes defended, and one sack across those 484 snaps. The statistics might not jump out of you, but they paint a picture of a very productive rookie linemen.
Heading into 2024, the Steelers hope Benton proves Jeremiah's words correct. The team needs a long-term anchor on the line with Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi reaching the end of their rope, and Benton is the best candidate to succeed them. In order for him to do so, however, he needs to continue developing.
The biggest issue for Benton last season was finishing plays. He's a huge body at over 300 pounds and stronger than almost anyone he lines up against. Winning the battle at the line of scrimmage isn't the issue for Benton, it's making the tackle. There were many situations last season where he created pressure or collapsed the pocket, but couldn't finish the play. To become a Cam Heyward-like defensive tackle, Benton will need to become more a havoc wreaker in the backfield.
The tools are there for Keeanu Benton. He impressed during his rookie year and showed up to minicamp motivated and excited for 2024. He's still just 22 years old and has plenty of developing to do, but the Steelers could have another defensive star on their hands.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Steelers CB Drops Surprising Top 5 List
- Steelers QB Works Out with DK Metcalf
- Extend? Steelers Have Major Decisions on Several Players
- Steelers Insider Optimistic About QB Despite Criticism
- Analyst: Steelers QB Plans Shifted in Offseason