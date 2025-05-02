Steelers RB Outlook After Kaleb Johnson Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers' running back room figures to be a two-headed monster, much like it was over the past several years, though there's a new face that will factor into the mix.
After 2021 first-round pick Najee Harris agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers on the first day of the legal tampering period, it became clear that Pittsburgh would acquire another back who had the potential to shoulder a heavy workload at some point during the offseason.
Having Jaylen Warren in place, whom the Steelers placed the second-round tender on as a restricted free agent, allowed for the organization to draw out that process through the NFL Draft.
Pittsburgh did sign Kenneth Gainwell to a one-year deal in March as a change-of-pace, third-down back who has proven himself to be an effective player in the passing game, but it still needed someone who could step into the role Harris vacated.
The Steelers got just what they were looking for in that regard with Iowa's Kaleb Johnson, who went No. 83 overall in the third round of the draft.
A consensus All-American in 2024 after rushing for a Big Ten-leading 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns, Johnson and Warren should see a rather healthy split in their touches next season.
A physical and patient runner with good vision, Johnson will receive plenty of opportunities in short-yardage and goal line situations. He also is a perfect fit within a wide-zone scheme like the one Arthur Smith utilizes in Pittsburgh, and he picked up experience playing in a similar situation at Iowa.
Johnson's not overly explosive, but at 6-foot-1 and 224 pounds, he has the prototypical size for a workhorse. He won't see a ton of third-down reps with Warren and Gainwell in the fold, but the 21-year-old's ability to pick up yards after contact and force missed tackles will afford him abundant looks in a run-heavy offense.
Warren, who will reach unrestricted free agency next offseason, is the lightning to Johnson's thunder. His 4.8 yards per attempt since entering the league in 2022 is amongst the best marks at the position, and he's a true receiving threat out of the backfield as well.
Warren's usage ticked up as the 2024 campaign went along, and he ultimately played 44.7 percent of the snaps while finishing with 158 touches in 15 games.
He brings more juice and home run ability than Johnson, but when considering the latter's bruising nature and adeptness while running downhill, they form a strong pair who will garner plenty of attention from opposing defenses.
